Voters continue to support Edmonds SD levy in latest returns

Voters are continuing to support the Edmonds School District’s $180 million capital levy, according to the latest results released Friday, April 30.

With a 31% voter turnout so far, the levy was receiving 57% approval, with 19,380 yes votes to 14,854 opposed.

Votes will continue to be counted as they come in through the U.S. mail and dropbox locations. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.

The district decided to place the $180 million levy on the ballot after a proposed $600 million construction bond in February 2020 failed to get the 60% majority voter approval required for all bonds to pass in the state of Washington.

Levy proposals require a simple majority vote for passage.

According to the district, levy dollars would be used to replace aging schools, address capacity challenges, improve safety and security, and also take care of maintenance issues such as building HVAC systems, roofs and gutters.

Results as of 5 p.m. April 30, 2021: