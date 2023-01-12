Vote for your top Mountlake Terrace stories of 2022 2 hours ago 3 Studio 6 hotel in Mountlake Terrace Choose the top Mountlake Terrace stories of 2022 (choose up to five)Ballinger Park waterfront reopens in Mountlake Terrace after renovationsEdmonds School District says student transportation could be impacted by ‘severe shortage’ of bus driversBrier hires new police chiefEarly returns show Edmonds School District levy passing with over 60 percent approvalCommunity Transit reducing weekday bus service in spring to reflect labor shortage, fewer ridersMountlake Terrace Post Office will have to move by February 2023Suspect arrested for assault after allegedly ramming two police vehiclesMLT City Council denies zoning designation change in Gateway neighborhoodSuperintendent Balderas leaving Edmonds School District for job in OregonMountlake Terrace man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 2018 murderSnohomish County Council approves integrating Snohomish Health District into county governmentDouble DD Meats owner Kim Nygard to serve as grand marshal of Tour de Terrace ParadeProvidence reverses course on moving Swedish Edmonds maternity operations to EverettCommunity Transit board approves free youth fare policyCounty plans to purchase Edmonds Hwy 99 motel for ‘bridge housing’ plus servicesSound Transit says Lynnwood Link light rail completion may be delayed 4-6 monthsMountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotelMountlake Terrace City Manager Scott Hugill resignsAfter EWHS gun incident, school district says it will revise policies to involve police soonerFormer MTHS student sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for rapesMountlake Terrace City Councilmember Doug McCardle announces resignationSnohomish County mayors sign letter urging state lawmakers to address public safety concernsEight-story, 425-unit apartment building proposed near MLT light rail stationVote×Username or Email AddressPasswordLog In
