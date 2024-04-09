Vote on three park grants scheduled for April 11 city council meeting

A review and vote on three separate resolutions for park project grant applications are among the items scheduled for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s April 11 business meeting.

Every two years, the Washington State Recreation Conservation Office (RCO) issues a call for local park projects to be funded through grant programs. The application process requires the council to approve the application for each project, which is done by adopting a resolution.

Here are the grants the city is applying for:

– Washington Wildlife Recreation Program Grant for Veterans Memorial Park

– Land Water Conservation Fund Grant for Veterans Memorial Park Upper Plateau

– Youth Athletic Facilities Grant for Evergreen Playfield #4

In other business, the council is also scheduled to consider:

– The city’s agreement with sponsors of the annual Tour de Terrace Seafair-sanctioned festival. This year, the event is scheduled for July 19-21 at the Evergreen Playfields Complex.

– A review of an ordinance amending the city’s Business License Code. According to the council agenda, the current business license regulations contained in Title 5, Chapter 5.05 of the Mountlake Terrace Municipal Code are vague and cause confusion when processing licenses for approval.

The current regulations are interpreted as meaning that any online software service providers or online vendors who are never physically present in the city would require a business license.

This new version is based on a recommended business license chapter from the Municipal Research and Services Center (MRSC) and modified to meet specific needs, including those vendors who support events such as National Night Out.

In addition, the new Chapter 5.08 addresses peddlers, canvassers and solicitors. This language requires a separate license to conduct door-to-door sales within the city limits.

– An end-of-legislative-session wrap-up presentation with Gordon Thomas Honeywell State Lobbyist Shelly Helder.

– A proclamation for Children’s Day.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett