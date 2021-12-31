Vote for your top Mountlake Terrace story in 2021

City honors longtime employee as it cuts ribbon on new Van Ry Boulevard Last call for Big E Ales

Longtime MLT Planning Commissioner Alice Kier remembered for contributions to her city, community, church

After 20 years, MLT Native American mural continues to reflect legacy of culture, heritage and pride

Stolen MLT food bank van recovered, back on road

Residents band together for Brier Helping Brier

Charity provides custom stuffed animals for children with special medical needs

Affordable housing, fire/rescue services focus of city council reports

Brier man’s squirrel in hat photo draws national attention

South County Fire reunites family with Pearl Harbor survivor’s memorabilia

City council approves zoning changes for MLT carports, covered porches/patios and food trucks

City council OKs code amendments for corner medical uses in Town Center

City council discusses new playground coming to Ballinger Park, pandemic relief money

Teen keeping bearded dragon found at MLT park

Brier City Council OKs county sheriff’s office contract for some police services

MLT police refer charges in crow shootings; state wildlife department action also expected

With catalytic converter thefts on the rise, some tips for vehicle owners

MLT man uses newly acquired woodworking skills to help others

Man fixes up bikes and donates them to area kids in need

Big day for ‘Da Mama’: Community surprises longtime resident on her 90th birthday

‘The community’s patience has paid off’: Ribbon cut for new Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus

Orca Recovery Day event draws 100 to nature walk, scavenger hunt at Ballinger Park

Learning to live with coyotes: Tips for keeping pets and people safe

MLT drive-through food pantry helps more than 130 households

County council approves 0.1% sales tax to fund affordable housing, behavioral health

Work-release facility won’t be located in Mountlake Terrace