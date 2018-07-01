Volunteers sought for pro/con committees on proposed emergency radio system tax

Snohomish County is seeking letters of interest from citizens interested in serving on pro and con committees for a November 2018 ballot measure asking voters for a 1/10th of 1 percent sales tax increase to replace the county’s failing emergency 911 radio system.

The Snohomish County Council last month passed an ordinance to place on the ballot a proposition authorizing the sales tax increase. If approved, the tax would raise the money needed – estimated at $70 million to $75 million — to replace the current outdated system now used by the Snohomish County Emergency Radio System (SERS).

Snohomish County is responsible for appointing members to a committee that will write a statement for the measure (pro) and a committee that will write a statement against the measure (con). Committees are allowed to have up to three members.

Those interested in serving on a committee should submit a letter of interest to the Snohomish County Council no later than 5 p.m. on July 16, 2018. Address your letter to Brandi Vena at [email protected] or to the address below:

Attn. Brandi Vena

Snohomish County Council

3000 Rockefeller Ave., M/S 609

Everett, WA 98201

To review the full ordinance visit: http://snohomish.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=6403