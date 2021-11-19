Volunteers sought for Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Commission

If you would like to play a role in the future of Mountlake Terrace recreation programs and park projects, the City of Mountlake Terrace has a vacancy on its Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission (RPAC).

The seven-member advisory commission promotes the use of recreation facilities and programs, participates in citywide special events and volunteer park projects including playground installations, park clean-up activities, maintaining communication with subcommittees, and other related volunteer organizations. Major projects include updating the Recreation, Parks and Open Space Plan as part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan and making recommendations on these projects to the city council.

The RPAC meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Currently, the meetings are being conducted via Zoom, with the option to participate by telephone. When it is safe to do so, the meetings will resume in person at the Recreation Pavilion.

The remainder of this vacant term expires June 30, 2023. Future appointments will have a term of three years. Applicants must be residents of Mountlake Terrace. The city encourages people of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Apply online at www.cityofmlt.com/459. If you desire a paper application, call 425-744-6266 and one will be mailed to you. For questions or more information, contact City Clerk Virginia Clough at 425-744-6206 or vclough@mltwa.gov.