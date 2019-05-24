Volunteers sought for Edmonds Arts Festival recycling stations

The City of Edmonds Recycling Program is seeking volunteers to come help at the three-day Edmonds Arts Festival, taking place in downtown Edmonds on Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16.

People are needed to fill two-hour shifts to monitor activity at the designated recycling stations. The goal is to divert as much of the recyclables and food waste from going to the landfill as possible. Experience is a plus, but learning the activity only takes a few minutes.

The shift times are 10 a.m.-noon, noon to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Contact Steve Fisher at the City of Edmonds to sign up – 206-450-4836 or at [email protected].