Volunteers sought for AARP tax return preparation program

The AARP TaxAide program is seeking local volunteers for its annual free tax return preparation program.

While most volunteers are involved in preparing free tax returns, the program also needs greeters and appointment schedulers. No previous tax preparation experience is required.

Volunteers should enjoy working with people and feel comfortable using a computer. Tax counselors must complete a fairly rigorous training and testing program, which takes place in December and January. Returns are prepared from Feb. 1 to April 15. Volunteers are asked to work six hours per week during this time. Counselors can select from these local sites: Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Stanwood, Camano, Marysville, Everett, Monroe and Snohomish.

Register at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer. If you have questions, contact Gordon Alexander at gja52@hotmail.com.