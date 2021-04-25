Volunteers pitch in for Saturday’s Ballinger Park cleanup

Close to 30 volunteers attended a City of Mountlake Terrace-sponsored work party to clean up Ballinger Park Saturday in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day. Despite the rainy weather, people came prepared with rain attire, boots, gloves and face coverings to pull invasive weeds, prune and remove vegetative growth, and pick up litter throughout the park. Special attention was paid to areas near Hall Creek and ponds in the park.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright welcomed the volunteers with some brief remarks and noted that her friend’s husband was the founder of Earth Day in 1970. In addition to Matsumoto Wright, City Councilmember Erin Murray and members of the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission, the Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee and the Mountlake Terrace Ballinger Organic Garden participated in the event along with city staff.

Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch provided participants with an overview of the assignments for the day. The organic garden club even gave away seeds and information near their garden area behind Ballinger Clubhouse. Clean-up efforts lasted approximately three hours on Saturday morning and refreshments including hot beverages, muffins and cookies were provided.

Brandy and Ash LeBlanc helped to clear invasive species overgrowth such as Himalayan blackberry and nightshade from the banks of Hall Creek, and in the process also liberated a rhododendron bush. “Last year’s (event) was canceled and we just do this every year,” Brandy LeBlanc said of volunteering.

The organic garden area was also weeded and cleaned of debris to prepare for wood chip mulch and raised beds that will be installed later this year. Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz said the city plans to eventually establish a community garden in the park for people to plant their own vegetables.

Hank Belanger participated in the annual park clean-up event for the first time after recently learning of it from his mother. “I thought it would be really fun to do and get out, you know, with Earth Day and everything,” he said. Belanger also recruited his friend and fellow first-time attendee Mitchell Givens to help, and the pair set to work pulling out blackberry vines, noting that the plants were hard to completely remove because of how deep their roots grow.

Dale and Helen Jeremiah have volunteered at past such events and even adopted a pond in Ballinger Park as part of Mountlake Terrace’s Adopt-A-Park program. On Saturday, the husband-and-wife team divided their efforts to cover more ground, with Helen helping clean up the organic garden while Dale worked to maintain the area around their adopted pond. “No matter how much you do, dig them up, there’s still more coming back,” Dale Jeremiah said of the invasive blackberry plants.

Betz noted that if the weather had been dry, he anticipated roughly twice as many volunteers would have participated, but regardless city staff felt the event was a meaningful success and appreciated everyone’s efforts.

“Earth Day 2021 was the city’s first in-person event since the onset of the pandemic,” Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said in a statement. “It was so nice to see some of our long-time volunteers and welcome our new ones even with masks on.”

