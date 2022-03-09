Volunteers of America Western Washington names three to board of directors

Volunteers of America of Western Washington (VOAWW) has appointed three new board members: Dr. Amit B. Singh, president of Edmonds College; Rochelle Lubbers, chief administrative officer for the Tulalip Tribes and Jinsik (Jay) Cho, a behavioral health social worker at Providence Regional Medical Center.

Volunteers of America has been providing human services in Western Washington for the last 124 years. The agency currently serves over 300,000 people annually across eight areas of need, including housing, hunger prevention, behavioral health, early childhood education, personal support for intellectual and developmental disabilities, senior engagement, conflict mediation and resolution, and local community resource centers.

Singh is the fifth president of Edmonds College. He holds four graduate degrees – a doctorate in economics, a master’s in finance, a master of business administration, and a master’s in economics. He has previously served in four different community colleges in three states as a provost, senior vice president, chief academic officer, dean, assistant dean and full-time faculty.

Rochelle Lubbers, a member of the Tulalip Tribes, has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Washington and a master of public administration from the University of Oregon. In 2019 she was named the Emerging Leader in Snohomish County. Before she was chief administrative officer, she served as executive director of education for the Tulalip Tribes. Lubbers serves on the Providence Foundation Board and is a trustee of the Tulalip Foundation and has previously been on the boards of the American Red Cross and Leadership Snohomish County.

Jay Cho has 20 years of domestic and international business development experience, working in companies such as ExxonMobil, AT&T and MSNBC. Cho graduated from the University of Washington’s master of social work program and works as an inpatient behavioral health social worker at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Cho is passionate about community health and has served on the Community Advisory Council of Snohomish County Council on Aging, is a Regional Advisory Council Member of Alzheimer’s Association of Washington State, and a board member for the nonprofit Cornerstone Free Medical Clinic.

Singh, Lubbers and Cho have joined VOAWW at a time when the agency is rolling out the Native and Strong Lifeline crisis hotline and growing the Washington State Indian Behavioral Health HUB to better serve the mental health and chemical dependency needs of Native American people throughout Washington state. VOA will also become one of three hubs throughout Washington state to facilitate the implementation of the 988-suicide prevention and mental health hotline. The construction of the Neighborhood Center in Lynnwood, a 37,000-square-foot multifunctional, multicultural and multigenerational facility, will focus on improving the health and quality of life for South Snohomish County’s growing vulnerable population of children, youth, adults, families and seniors.