Volunteers of America fundraising campaign aims to support those impacted by pandemic

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) is conducting a fundraising campaign — Give Hope 2020 — with the goal of raising $200,000 to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Here at VOA we’ve seen surging needs through the county and the region, and so launched a two-week campaign to give food, shelter and support for mental health to our neighbors in need,” said Cory Armstrong-Hoss, the organization’s director of communications and marketing.

From July 1-Sept. 11, 2020, Armstrong-Hoss said, VOA provided over $2.2 million in rental assistance to the landlords of 610 different households in Snohomish County. “Due in part to the pandemic, it’s estimated that nearly a third of American renters did not make their August payment,” he said.

Among those involved in the fundraising effort is Steve Woodard, Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember and Edmonds College Dean of Access and Completion. Woodard chairs Team Shelter, which raises money to provide rental assistance to those who cannot make their payments and are in danger of eviction and possibly homelessness.

Woodard will be speaking during the VOAWW’s free virtual Hope is Brewing celebration from 9-9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2. You can learn more at www.facebook.com/events/328798661870047 and you can register here.