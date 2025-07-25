Volunteers needed: Red Cross helps down the street and across the state

We often think of Red Cross volunteers as responding to major natural disasters around the country, but the truth is they are often needed right here at home — literally.

“The last major house fire in Shoreline was a few blocks from my house,” said Betsy Robertson, communications director for the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross. “So I ended up responding with another neighbor.”

Over the past few years, Red Cross volunteers also responded to home fires in Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Lynnwood.

Red Cross Disaster Action Teams are teams of two or more who respond to local situations to help ensure those affected have basic necessities and a place to stay, and they can always use volunteers. However, the greatest need is for Disaster Response Team volunteers, who help respond to more major disasters such as wildfires in our state.

“Right now, we are really in need of folks who are willing to be part of our response team to help with feeding and shelter and logistics,” Robertson said.

Disaster Response Team volunteers help stockpile and set up supplies at emergency shelters; hand out water, food and emergency supplies in affected neighborhoods; help connect residents with assistance; support emergency responders and more.

Robertson noted that there have already been “red flag warnings” this season from Yakima to Wenatchee, which occur when dry, hot conditions and predicted gusty winds increase the risk of fire danger.

Emergency shelters might need to stay open for hours — or weeks. That means a lot of volunteers who can pitch in to cover enough shifts are needed. Many volunteers are retirees, Robertson added, due to their more-flexible schedules.

However, a wide variety of roles are available for volunteers with different time commitments, and they all come with training and guidance.

Opportunities range from disasters to blood drives, from support for military service members and families to preparedness education, grant writing or public affairs. Volunteers are needed both in the field and working from home, from the warehouse to a blood collection/delivery truck.

“Every day, every night of the year, Red Cross is responding,” Robertson said.

“We are always recruiting, always bringing in new folks as volunteers,” she added. “Whatever your skill set — there’s going to be something for you in the Red Cross.”

Find more information on becoming a Red Cross volunteer here.