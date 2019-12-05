Volunteers needed for VEX Robotics Club competition at MTHS Dec. 7

Mountlake Terrace High School’s VEX Robotics Club is hosting its first VEX Robotics Tower Takeover competition this Saturday, Dec. 7, and the club is looking for volunteers to assist with the event.

VEX Competitions bring STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills to life by tasking teams of students with designing and building a robot to play against other teams in a game-based engineering challenge. Tournaments are held year-round at the regional, state, and national levels and culminate at the VEX Robotics World Championship each April.

VEX Robotics Competition Tower Takeover is played on a 12’x12’ square field configured as seen above. Two Alliances – one red and one blue – composed of two teams each, compete in matches. The object of the game is to attain a higher score than the opposing Alliance.

No previous experience is needed for most volunteer positions, and you can even bring your kids for a family activity. You can register for an entire day, or just a portion of the day as your schedule permits for most positions. Lunch will be provided for volunteers who signed up for a full day.

Volunteer positions needed:

• Judges (no previous experience required – all-day commitment)

• Inspectors (previous experience preferred)

• Referee/scorekeepers including Skills Referee (previous experience preferred)

• Volunteer for registration/check-in (no previous experience required)

Want to find out more about these volunteer roles and expectations? Visit the REC Foundation website at RoboticsEducation.org/volunteer to check out position descriptions and find volunteer training materials.

You can sign up at signup.com/go/DVQKFZh

Once you have an assigned volunteer role, review all guides and training materials posted on the Volunteer Resources page before the event at RoboticsEducation.org/volunteers/volunteer-resources.