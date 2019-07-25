Volunteers needed for recycling stations at Taste Edmonds

The City of Edmonds Recycling Program is seeking volunteers to come help at the three-day Taste Edmonds festival, taking place in downtown Edmonds on Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18.

People are needed to fill three-hour shifts to monitor activity at the designated recycling stations. The goal is to divert as much of the recyclables and food waste from going to the landfill as possible.

Volunteers will be able to enter the event for free, spend time at a fun festival, and help with the goal. Experience is a plus, but learning the activity only takes a few minutes.

Sign up by going to www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0949a5a62aa3f94-taste

The City of Edmonds Recycling Program partners with the WSU Extension’s Sustainable Stewarts in operating the Taste waste stations.