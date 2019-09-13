Volunteers needed for recycling stations at Edmonds Oktoberfest Sept. 20-21

The City of Edmonds Recycling Program is seeking volunteers to come help at the first annual Edmonds Oktoberfest, taking place in downtown Edmonds on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday Sept. 21.

People are needed to fill three-hour shifts to monitor activity at the designated recycling stations. The goal is to divert as much of the recyclables and food waste as possible from going to the landfill. Experience is a plus, but learning the activity only takes a few minutes.

Shift times are as follows:

Friday – 4 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Choose a day and shift(s) and sign up by emailing [email protected].