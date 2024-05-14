Volunteers needed for MLT Salary Commission

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking residents to volunteer on the City Salary Commission, which determines the pay for elected officials. This process occurs every five years.

The commission needs five members. They cannot have any conflict of interest with the topics and people involved.

Meeting dates and times will be set by the commission, spanning June-November, likely monthly. The commission will determine if city council salaries should be changed for 2025-29.

The council’s jobs are considered part-time, and they are compensated. Current rates are $1,191/month for the mayor and $974/month for councilmembers.

“Volunteers who serve on the salary commission play a vital role,” City Clerk Jennifer Joki said.

All boards and commissions applications are due by May 30. Learn more at www.cityofmlt.com/450.