Volunteers needed for Girls on the Run youth development program this spring

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County (GOTR) is looking for dedicated individuals to serve as coaches and mentors during the spring season, April 18-June 13, 2022. The nonprofit organization is seeking volunteer coaches to facilitate the program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade in Snohomish County. No experience is necessary and coach training, program curriculum, supplies and coach support are provided for volunteers.

While coaches serve as mentors and positive role models for program participants, it is beneficial for the volunteers as well. “Even though I’m there to help them learn, the girls actually teach me a lot,” said Mandy Enselman, a longtime volunteer with Girls on the Run. “I really like how the GOTR program teaches a lot of great techniques that girls can also use in the future, especially with communication, working with others and emotional awareness.”

According to an organization announcement, Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The eight-week program incorporates physical activity to teach critical life skills and provide social-emotional learning, including personal development, making meaningful connections with others as well as contributing to the community–activities and skills that are necessary and valuable in post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Volunteer coaches use a structured curriculum to engage teams of girls in elementary and middle school in fun, interactive lessons. Teams meet twice per week during the eight-week season and the program culminates with participants completing a 5k run.

“It is important to us that our coaches reflect the girls we serve and we encourage our community members, who may not have connections to a specific school, to get involved. You have so much to give to the youth in our community,” said Executive Director Megan Wolfe. “Coaches do not need to be runners. We love for our coaching teams to show girls a variety of ways to be healthy, whether it is running, walking or something else.”

Coaches must commit to attending practices twice a week during the season. Coaches do not need to be athletes but must be at least 18 years old. Coaches are required to complete a background check and attend coach training. Junior coaching positions are available to 16- to 18-year-old high school students.

For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.