Volunteers needed for Edmonds Arts Festival in August

The Edmonds Arts Festival is looking for volunteers for its annual summer festival, this year Aug. 27-29 in downtown Edmonds.

The Edmonds Arts Festival is normally held on Father’s Day weekend. Due to the pandemic, the decision was made to have a smaller festival in August 2021.

Volunteers fill a myriad of jobs during the festival, including checking in the juried art, helping sell art during the festival, staffing the information booth, delivering food to the artists, checking in volunteers and more. You can sign up to volunteer in areas that are of interest to you.

Here are the categories that are not already filled. They are listed in the order of need. Each category is described on the Edmonds Arts Festival website:

– Parking and Transportation

– Artist Booths

– Performing Arts

– Marketing and Communications

– Gallery Art

– Hospitality

– Information Booth