Volunteers invited to apply for City of MLT boards and commissions

The City of Mountlake Terrace has openings on its boards and commissions, and is looking for communty volunteers wlling to offer their knowledge and experience to inform and advise the city council on a variety of issues.

The boards and commissions also help organize community events such as National Night Out, the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show and other projects. Most meetings are held monthly on a regularly scheduled night and time, and all are open to the public.

Recruitment is conducted each year (usually in the spring); however, you may apply anytime as openings may occur throughout the year.

Potential applicants are encouraged to sit in on monthly meetings. Although board and commission members receive no financial compensation, members benefit from being able to meet other residents with similar interests, learn about the city and assist in shaping the future of Mountlake Terrace.

You can learn more about the city’s boards and commissions and find links to applications here.