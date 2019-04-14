Rotary clubs, volunteers collect trash along Interurban Trail

1 of 8

Local Rotary Clubs, community volunteers and even a high school baseball team joined forces Saturday to clean up the stretch of the Interurban Trail that runs through Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

Leading the effort were the Edmonds Rotary Noon Club and the Alderwood Terrace Rotary Club, who covered the trail from south Edmonds to South Lynnwood Park. Members of Edmonds-Woodway High School’s baseball team, led by Coach Dan Somoza, were among those gathering trash along the trail, which is frequented by walkers, runners and bicyclists.

— Photos by Julia Wiese