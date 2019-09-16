Volunteers clean up Recreation Pavilion, Terrace Park School for National Day of Service

1 of 6

A little rain did not stop a group of enthusiastic volunteers from participating in the City of Mountlake Terrace’s park cleanup event Saturday at the Recreation Pavilion for the National Day of Service.

The annual event invited community volunteers of all ages to join members of the city’s Recreation Park Advisory Commission (RPAC) and the Neighborhood Park Improvements Subcommittee (NPIS) to help pull weeds, trim hedges, pick up trash and plant flowers around the building. The National Day of Service is held in remembrance of Sept. 11.

Prior to the event, Terrace Park School advertised the park cleanup as an opportunity for students to participate in community volunteerism. Students who volunteered for the event were awarded a free day pass for the Recreation Pavilion swimming pool.

The Recreation Pavilion, located at 5303 228th St. S.W., shares a campus with Terrace Park School.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton