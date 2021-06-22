Volunteers and advisors needed for Northwest Neighbors Network

Northwest Neighbors Network, which works to help senior age well in their own homes, is creating an advisory council and also recruiting volunteers to help with social and outreach activities.

The organization is one of several hundred virtual villages across the U.S. that provide volunteer services and events. Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) serves residents in North King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and South Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace).

For the advisory council, NNN is looking for volunteer experts to advise the board in the following areas: legal, human resources, insurance, health care, senior living, finance, fundraising, marketing/outreach, program development and evaluation, or low-income populations. This would be a two-year term, and NNN would contact you no more than four to five times a year.

NNN is also looking for volunteers to help with organizing and hosting events, developing new events and activities based on member interests, distributing materials to the community, helping to establish partnerships with other community groups and more. The time commitment is flexible, approximately three to five hours a week.

Contact info@northwestneighborsnetwork or call 253-237-2848 to learn more.