Volleyball’s Kaylee Wagner named MTHS Athlete of Week

The Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Department has named its first Athlete of the Week for the 2019-2020 school year: senior Kaylee Wagner, an outside hitter on the Hawks’ volleyball team.

Wagner has been part of the Terrace volleyball program since her freshman year and has played on the varsity squad as a junior and senior. Hawks’ Coach Kriss Cain has been impressed with Wagner’s improvement and drive throughout her high school career.

“These past four years Kaylee has grown and developed into a great player,” Cain said. “Her teammates can rely on her for her consistency, competitiveness and determination. Every time Kaylee steps onto the court you know you will see her give it her all.”

The MTHS Athletic Department announces Athlete of the Week selections throughout all three prep sports seasons.