Vogue Magazine names MTHS grad Lily Gladstone one of its 15 Rising Stars of 2022

Vogue Magazine has named Lily Gladstone, an actor who graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 2004, as one of “The 15 Rising Stars Poised to Dominate 2022.”

As we wrote in our June 2021 story here, Gladstone is appearing as the female lead in the upcoming movie adaptation of the best-selling book Killers of the Flower Moon. She was born and raised in Browning, Montana on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation before her family moved to the Seattle area. Gladstone graduated with high honors from the University of Montana in 2008 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in acting/directing and a minor in Native American studies.

She has racked up several credits in film, television and stage productions. Her breakout role came portraying a rancher in Kelly Reichardt’s 2016 movie Certain Women and the performance earned her the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress. Gladstone was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female and the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor. She is also known for playing the character of Roxanne in the Showtime television series Billions.