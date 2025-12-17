Vivian Baylor: She loved birdwatching, gardening and family

Vivian Rose Annette Baylor

Vivian Rose Annette Baylor, aged 87, passed on December 4, 2025, in her home where she lived with her family in Lynnwood, WA. She was born on July 19, 1938, in Missoula, Montana, to Lloyd Ellsworth and Ina Catherine Meske. Her marriage of 62 years to Francis Henry “Hank” Baylor ended in 2018, when he passed.

Vivian was a dedicated and beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In 1990, Hank was elected to the CS&K Tribal Council and Vivian took an active role in supporting his tribal council activities. She was also a member of her church’s Parish Council and a member of the Tekakwitha Circle. She dedicated many years to cooking for tribal wakes.

Vivian loved birdwatching, gardening, reading, entertaining and planning big events. She and Hank found great joy in building, caring for and decorating the beautiful home in Arlee, Montana, that they had planned together for most of their lives.

She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Louise Baylor; her son-in-law Robin Louis French; two granddaughters and their spouses: Elizabeth Erin French and Justin Melvin and Ellen Louise French and Dave Tamasi; seven great-grandchildren and two very precious kitties. Her sisters Virginia Starks, Bertha Russell, Lillian McCabe, and Violet Green preceded her in death.

Vivian was cremated at the Mt. Baker Crematory in Bellingham, WA. A public memorial ceremony will be held in Arlee, followed by a private graveside burial service. Both are planned for August, 2026. Specific dates and times will be announced later.