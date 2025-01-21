Vitamin C-packed recipes focus of Verdant Demo Kitchen class Jan. 29

Get ready to supercharge your immune system with vibrant, Vitamin C-packed recipes during a Verdant Health Commission-sponsored cooking class from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
During the free, interactive cooking demo — offered both in person and online — attendees will dive into the powerful benefits of Vitamin C for boosting immunity, glowing skin and overall wellness. You’ll also learn clever cooking tips to preserve Vitamin C and maximize its benefits.
The in-person class will be at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Limited seating is available and arrival is requested by 12:50 p.m. For those attending virtually, a Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register.
Learn more and register here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.