Sponsor spotlight: Visit Irons Brothers at the Northwest Remodeling Expo Jan. 18-20

Join Irons Brothers Construction at the Northwest Remodeling Expo, set for Friday-Sunday, Jan. 18-20, at the Washington State Convention Center, Halls 4EF, 800 Convention Pl., Seattle.

More information is available on the Irons Brothers events website. Discounted tickets are available via email at [email protected]

NW Remodeling Expo

Jan. 18: Noon-7 p.m.

Jan. 19:11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 20: Noon to 5 p.m.

Irons Brothers will be in Booth 1019.

Join thousands of Seattle-area homeowners preparing for 2018 spring and summer remodeling projects. If you are thinking about updating your home or are interested in seeing the latest trends, products and services, then the Northwest Remodeling Expo at the Washington State Convention Center is a can’t-miss event. Meet with the area’s top professionals, attend seminars, chat with the experts and collect ideas for your home.

Irons Brothers will be hosting the following seminars:

When Do You Need Design Help & Permits?

Jan. 19 @ 11 a.m. – Noon

Presented by Joseph Irons – Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. Unless you are a builder, you don’t do this every day. It can be very misleading if or when you should apply for a permit to do your next home improvement project. Hear from a veteran remodeler and general contractor, Joseph Irons about some basics of when you need to obtain a permit, work with a designer, and/or hire an architect or other professional for your project. Learn the reasons why.

10 Tips for Hiring a Contractor

Jan. 20 @ 1-2 p.m.

Presented by Joseph Irons – Learn from a veteran remodeler how to screen and research before hiring your next general or specialty contractor. He will discuss the basic contractor requirements for Washington State. Provide you with tips and questions you should be asking and help answer homeowners most frequently asked questions. Get resources for planning your next project when you attend this presentation.