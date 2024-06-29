‘Vision 2044’ status, vision plans and new personnel at busy city council meeting

Numerous details regarding the future of Mountlake Terrace were made clear — and greatly expanded upon — during the city council meeting Thursday, June 27.

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz introduced two new employees in the department who will replace Ken Courtmanch, a city employee since the 1980s who recently retired as the park services and property management superintendent.

Floyd Garrigues, another 20-year city employee, has been named facilities supervisor. Celina Williams — who has been with the city for “all of a month,” Betz said — is the new parks supervisor.

“This is my first time in front of a podium, so this is exciting,” said Williams, who will supervise about 270 acres of parks property. “It’s been a super-productive, very busy four weeks already … our seasonal [worker] just started today actually, he will be with us until late August or September. If you see him, his name’s Jake, he’s awesome, say ‘hi.’

“It’s a great community; two volunteer groups already have completed projects while I’ve been here, so I love the community aspect, great parks,” she added.

Comprehensive plan

Senior Planner Jonathan Morales and Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn provided a daunting amount of information regarding the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

As required by the Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA), cites and counties must update their Comprehensive Plans periodically. The update presented Thursday, called “Vision 2044,” is a multi-layered project with hundreds of details that plans for fluctuations in local employment, expected population growth, land use, economic vitality and much more.

The Vision 2044 briefing materials for the council can be viewed here. In addition, a web page devoted to the city’s plans for Vision 2044 can be found at www.cityofmlt.com/2177/Vision-2044.

Morales reviewed some of the current actions regarding the Comprehensive Plan, including feedback gleaned from community meetings and the project status details and timeline.

“We are working towards a draft plan that will be presented to the [Mountlake Terrace] Planning Commission, starting July 8,” Morales said. “We just wrapped up a review of goals and policies with the planning commission, and now we’re developing the draft plan so we can bring it to them to start the draft plan review.

“And then we’re working towards a planning commission recommendation and that will be forwarded to the city council, for the council to start their review process in early September.”



Morales showed a page from the Comprehensive Plan that lists future engagement strategies and described successful efforts to make contact with local businesses and community members. These include surveys and pop-ups of BIPOC small businesses, led by the Vida Agency, open houses and neighborhood workshops, a community survey and online open houses. Plans are also in the works to put together a workshop for Mountlake Terrace High School students to contribute and participate.

“In terms of meeting with boards and commissions, we did meet with the diversity, equity and inclusion commission, we’ll actually be going back to them on July 17,” Morales added. “And we met with the recreation parks advisory commission as well, on the recreation, parks and open-space elements.”

Morales also noted the contributions of the Comprehensive Plan advisory group in gathering information from community members. Ten community members participated in that effort, meeting monthly from September to June of this year. “That was about nine months, 11 meetings, and we are super grateful for their participation,” Morales said.

“A recommendation for moving forward with the draft goals and policies for all of the eight elements was forwarded to planning commission. We do have some minor tweaks and additions that we need to incorporate, but there was unanimous approval of moving forward with those recommendations,” he told the council.

Osborn then elaborated on several key elements, most notably economic vitality. The purpose of that element is to “provide for local economic growth, access to employment and business opportunities, vibrant commercial spaces and the City’s long term fiscal stability.”

The proposed goals are:

Cultivate a resilient economy by diversifying and expanding economic opportunities that create shared prosperity for all Mountlake Terrace residents. Strengthen community and grow prosperity through support of local businesses and entrepreneurship. Promote a distinctive regional identity driven by a connected network of mixed use and neighborhood centers, and an amenity-rich Town Center.

“A thread that you will see throughout the document is this importance of accessibility and connectivity,” Osborn said. “There was a bolded statement in the vision statement because connectivity has really come up again and again and again, as we’ve had these conversations, is a really key piece of what people would like to see out of the city of the next 20 years.

“So there’s verbiage around accessibility and walking and biking between our commercial areas throughout the economic vitality element,” she said.

It was noted that the July 4 city council meeting has been cancelled. The council’s next meeting is a work session scheduled for Thursday, July 11. More information is available at www.cityofmlt.com/DocumentCenter/View/2166/0-City-Council-Meeting-Schedule?bidId=.

— By Craig Parrish