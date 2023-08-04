Vision 2044: Help plan for the next 20 years in MLT

The City of Mountlake Terrace has kicked off Vision 2044, an update to the Comprehensive Plan. A new survey seeks the public’s input for this process.

The Comprehensive Plan is the city’s 20-year policy manual that guides key decision-making by staff and the City Council on matters related to growth, land use, housing, economic development, transportation, facilities, and environment, just to name a few. As mandated by the state Growth Management Act, jurisdictions are required to update Comprehensive Plans every 10 years. Mountlake Terrace’s last major update was in 2015.

Those who live, work or recreate in the city, and those who conduct business here, have an opportunity to weigh in through the Community Visioning Survey, which can be accessed on the Vision 2044 webpage: www.cityofmlt.com/Vision2044.

The survey is one of many ways to get involved. The city is also actively recruiting for community members to be a part of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Group, which will be appointed by the City Council.

This group will review proposals and provide feedback as the Comprehensive Plan develops. If you are interested in volunteering, or have any questions, contact Jonathan Morales, Senior Planner, at 425-744-6271, jmorales@mltwa.gov.

The deadline to express interest in serving on the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Group is Friday, Aug. 11.