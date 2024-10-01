Virtual teen cook-along at Verdant Oct. 4: Sweet potato nachos and blueberry mango smoothie

Youth looking for new after-school snack ideas are invited to join Verdant registered dietician Amy Reuter from their home kitchens fron 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 to create sweet potato nachos and blueberry mango smoothies.

This free class is designed as a cook-along for ages 11-17 with the instructor preparing this recipe in Verdant’s teaching kitchen while teens log into Zoom and cook along in their kitchen at home. Teens who register before noon Thursday, Oct. 3 can choose to:

– pick up free ingredients at Verdant between 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

– purchase their own supplies to use during the class.