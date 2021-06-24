Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony June 23 for Evergreen turf playfield

Posted: June 23, 2021 20
A June 9 ribbon cutting ceremony unveiled the new turf installed on Evergreen Playfield #1. Left to Right: Recreation Conservation Funding Board Member Kathryn Gardow, Verdant Health Commission Superintendent Lisa Edwards, Verdant Board of Commissioners Secretary Jim Distelhorst, MD, Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, 1st Legislative District Representative Shelley Kloba, and Terrace Brier Soccer Club President Carl Middleton. (File photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace)

The City of Mountlake Terrace has scheduled a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony June 23 for the new Evergreen #1 turf playfield.

The city had an in-person ribbon-cutting event with limited attendees on June 9 at the playfield, located at 22205 56th Ave. W.

Year-round usability was a key benefit of the project, which converted the former dirt field with aging wood light poles to synthetic turf field with new LED lighting. The project also included new fencing, improved pathways, and amenities such as soccer goals and corner flags with bleachers on the way. The new turf field now accommodates soccer, youth baseball and fastpitch, t-ball, and possibly other uses such as ultimate Frisbee.

To watch the event online, click on this link. The passcode is 685558. To listen to the ribbon-cutting event via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782.

