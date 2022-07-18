Virtual ‘Processing Loss’ workshop offered July 27

Loss is a natural part of every life. Whether it’s a loved one, a pet, your stock portfolio, or your health, loss can be depressing, lonely, and painful. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring a virtual “Processing Loss” workshop Wednesday July 27, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The workshop, held via Zoom, was created by Ariele M. Huff, the author of the Processing Loss Workbook. It does not require sharing anything you don’t want to share and participants are not given unrequested advice. The experience allows each person uninterrupted time to speak on several aspects of their loss –whether old and new.

Cost is $30 members of Edmonds Waterfront Center and $40 nonmembers.

To register, call 425-954-2523 or go to Edmonds Waterfront Center (schedulesplus.com).