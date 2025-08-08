Virtual golf tournament fundraiser for Lynnwood Neighborhood Center Aug. 13

Volunteers of America Western Washington will host a virtual golf tournament fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, with proceeds going to the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

The location is the Back 9 Parlor, 3105 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood.

Tickets are $125 for a two-person team and attendees can make additional donations if they wish to do so.

The event will include 18 holes and up to five hours of simulation time and teams will follow an alternate shot format. If you’re not into golf, other virtual sports are available, including baseball, soccer, basketball, zombie dodgeball and football. There will also be opportunities to win prizes with food and drinks available for purchase.

When completed, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center will be a 40,000-square-foot community center, serving as a regional gathering space for all. The space is set to be a facility for community services and connection to health, food, financial and other services.

The building is located next to Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church at 6215 196th St. S.W.

Construction for the building is estimated at $26.5 million and is nearly fully funded, WOAWW President and CEO Brian Smith said at a Lynnwood City Council meeting in March.

Tickets for the virtual golf tournament can be found here.

To donate or learn more about the neighborhood center, visit VOAWW’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.