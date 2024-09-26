Virtual Commercial Aviation Work Group meeting set for Oct. 3

Washington State’s Commercial Aviation Work Group will host its second public meeting virtually via Zoom from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

The group will evaluate the long-range commercial aviation and transportation needs of the state, including alternatives for additional aviation capacity and expanding the use of existing airports and multimodal opportunities. The meeting will live stream on TVW.

Public comment will be from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Attendees may also comment at any time by filling out the group’s contact form. Public comments will only be logged from the comment box.

Attendees are encouraged to subscribe to the group’s email updates.

Free, temporary internet access is available for those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the Drive-In Wi-Fi Hotspot list.

Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission

The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission was the previous group who researched locations to meet the forecast demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation. Its final meeting last year focused on providing a solid foundation of information to be used by the Commercial Aviation Work Group, which was created by the Legislature last year. The commission released its final report June 15, 2023.