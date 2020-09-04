Virtual Coffee with the City set for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Coffee with the City continues on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in remote format via Zoom teleconference from 6-7 p.m. Residents, business owners and other community members are encouraged to join the City Manager and Police Chief for a “virtual” cup of coffee, ask questions, and hear updates about what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

To participate by telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (899 4191 8291) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (090920).

To ask a question or provide comments, please use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To facilitate an efficient “Coffee” and to avoid background noise, speakers will be muted until it is their turn to speak.

Although “Coffee” is usually held on the second Wednesday of the month, in October, that date conflicts with a special City Council meeting for department budget presentations. Therefore, the October Coffee with the City will be held on Oct. 7 instead of Oct. 14.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/463 or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.