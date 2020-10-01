Virtual Coffee with the City rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Coffee with the City will continue Wednesday, Oct. 7 in remote format via Zoom from 6-7 p.m.

Usually held on the second Wednesday of the month, the October and November events have been moved a week earlier to accommodate a Mountlake Terrace City Council budget meeting and the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.

Residents, business owners and other community members are encouraged to join the city manager and police chief for a “virtual” cup of coffee, ask questions and hear updates about what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

“We highly encourage our community to attend and ask questions or just listen to learn more about what is going on,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “It’s one of the best ways to find out current events in Mountlake Terrace in addition to subscribing to the city manager’s weekly updates.”

To participate by telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet:

Go to https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting ID (847 0685 7511) and click “join” (callers will be prompted to install the Zoom application if they do not already have it) Enter password (100720)

To ask a question or provide comments, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff callers would like to speak.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at cityofmlt.com/463 or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.