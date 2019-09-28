Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins to perform at Edmonds Center for Arts Oct. 12

Acclaimed violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins was the “Fiddler”/violin soloist for the Tony- and Grammy-nominated revival on Broadway in the recent Bartlett Sher production of Fiddler on the Roof. Hailed by The New York Times for her artistry, Ms. Hall-Tompkins created the first full album of newly-commissioned and original Fiddler-inspired works. On Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m., she will perform this repertoire at Edmonds Center for the Arts , in a quartet configuration with violin, bass, guitar and accordion.

Winner of the prestigious Naumburg International Violin Competition, Kelly Hall-Tompkins has been featured as soloist in over 400 Broadway performances, plus a Grammy-nominated cast album alongside a bonus track by Itzhak Perlman. She has been the featured subject on NBC’s Today Show with Harry Smith, NBC 4 New York with Janice Huff, NBC 4 at 5, Playbill.com, BroadwayWorld.com, WWFM radio Princeton and Strings Magazine, among other major press outlets. Interviews with the artist and performances in Kiev were featured in a documentary about Fiddler on the Roof, released in theatres in Spring 2018.

A dedicated humanitarian, Kelly Hall-Tompkins founded and directs Music Kitchen, Food for the Soul, a non-profit that has, to date, brought almost 100 chamber music performances to New York City and Los Angeles homeless shelters. Guest artists have included Emanuel Ax, Glenn Dicterow, Albrecht Mayer, Jeff Ziegler and Rene Marie. Ms. Hall-Tompkins and Music Kitchen have been featured in The New York Times, CBSNews.com and ABCNews.com, plus Strings Magazine, Chamber Music magazine, Spirituality and Health Magazine, Columbia University Radio and cable’s Hallmark Channel.

Kelly Hall-Tompkins is one of three 2017 recipients of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence, presented at the U.S. Supreme Court by Justice Sotomayor. She earned a master’s degree from the Manhattan School under the mentorship of Glenn Dicterow, concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic. While there, she was concertmaster of both schools’ orchestras.

Prior to that, Hall-Tompkins earned a bachelor of music degree with honors in violin performance with a minor in French from the Eastman School of Music, studying with Charles Castleman. While at Eastman, she won the school’s Performer’s Certificate Competition, several scholarship awards from the New York Philharmonic, and was invited to perform chamber music on the school’s Kilbourn Concert Series with members of the faculty.

Tickets to ECA Presents Kelly Hall-Tompkins, The Fiddler Expanding Tradition: $19-$49 with 10% discount for seniors and military. $15 Youth/Student pricing available. Call the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595, go to www.ec4arts.org, or visit in person at the ECA Box Office, 410 4th Ave. N. ECA offers $5 tickets to teens at the Box Office on the day of the performance, pending availability. To become a TeenTix member, register at www.teentix.org.