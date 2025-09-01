Monday, September 1, 2025
HomeCity GovernmentViewing platform, pathway construction at Ballinger Park: Aug. 31, 2025
City Government

Viewing platform, pathway construction at Ballinger Park: Aug. 31, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Photos by David Carlos

The City of Mountlake Terrace has implemented temporary closures for the Lake Ballinger boat launch, beach, restrooms and parking lot in August and September. The closures are related to several major improvements underway at Ballinger Park and Lake Ballinger beach, including construction of a new wildlife viewing platform along with multiple connecting pedestrian pathways. You can learn more here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by MLTnews.com

Website by Web Publisher PRO