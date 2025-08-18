Viewing platform, pathway construction at Ballinger Park: Aug. 17, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The latest look at construction of a Ballinger Park project that includes a wildlife viewing platform and connecting pedestrian pathways on the park’s west side. The project also features an improved entry from the west side at the Interurban Trail. Pathways will connect the west entrance to the viewing platform, the new bridge and boardwalk.

— Photos and video by David Carlos