Victim in Sunday morning stabbing outside Lynnwood Fred Meyer dies, prompting murder investigation

The man who was attacked with a knife outside Fred Meyer Sunday morning has died from his injuries, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Police said the man — who was in his 60s — died at Harborview Medical Center Sunday night, where he was transported after having been stabbed multiple times near the Fred Meyer entrance on 196th Street Southwest.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, witnesses reported the victim was having a verbal argument with a group of at least three people when one of them stabbed him. Lynnwood detectives are now treating the incident as a murder investigation and are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect or suspects.

Witnesses described the suspect as an African-American woman in her late teens to early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches, skinny and with short to mid-length curly black hair is responsible for the stabbing.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene, driving northbound on 48th Avenue West from 196th Southwest in a “white or silver-colored four-door vehicle with black rims and body damage, possibly a late-model Nissan Sentra.” The vehicle has a rear Arizona license plate and no front plate. Two other individuals — a man and a woman — also left in the vehicle with the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Photos or video of the incident should be forwarded to the detectives working the case by clicking here.