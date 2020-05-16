Victim in May 10 homicide was from Arizona; police continue investigation

Mountlake Terrace police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of an Arizona man whose body was found in the 23900 block of 60th Avenue West early Sunday morning May 10.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 25-year-old Mykahl Z. Singleton of Phoenix. The cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe said police have been interviewing Singleton’s family in an attempt to determine why he was in Mountlake Terrace. While the victim has no family in the area, Lowe said, he does have friends here and police are trying to make contact with them.

Police were called to the scene about 12:30 a.m. May 10 after receiving multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area. Officers responding to the call discovered Singleton’s body near the roadway.

f you have information about this incident, call 9-1-1.