Vibrant Dia De Los Muertos celebration delights hundreds

Hundreds of community members came to honor the dead Saturday at the fifth annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration sponsored by the Lynnwood-based WAGRO (Washington-Guerrero) Foundation.

Attendees came to the Lynnwood Event Center colorfully clad to show off their finest wear, admire decorative altars, listen to ballads and dance the day away. The free event gave attendees the chance to participate in several contests and provided everyone with delicious tamales and sweet pan.

The Day of the Dead is one of the most important Mexican holidays. Normally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2, it is a time for families to honor their departed by creating altars and offering them flowers, food and drink. People also dress as “catrinas”(skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called “calaveritas literarias” (literary skulls).

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis