VFW Post again modifies Memorial Day poppy drive plans due to COVID-19

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8870 has once again been forced to modify its plans to distribute its “Buddy” Poppies in the community during the Memorial Day weekend. The poppy drive commemorates Memorial Day, our nation’s annual remembrance, which honors the memory of all the men and women who served in the nation’s military and have passed away, many of them dying while defending liberty and freedom.

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow” is the opening line of the poem In Flanders Fields, which was written by Col. John McCrae to memorialize the men who fought and died during World War I. Since then, the “Buddy” Poppy has become recognized as the symbol of all men and women who have given their lives in the defense of the country.

Nationwide, VFW Posts have been distributing poppies to the public on both Memorial Day and Veterans Day weekends. One hundred percent of the funds raised during this semi-annual event are used, exclusively, to provide assistance to in-need and disabled veterans and their family members. Services made possible through generous public donations are made available to all veterans, not just members of the VFW, and all contributions are greatly appreciated.

“VFW Post #8870, Edmonds, gratefully acknowledges the generosity of the Edmonds community in our past drives, and we hope that we can depend on your continued support so that we can continue to address the needs of our nation’s veterans,” said Post Trustee Mike Denton.

In the past, members of the VFW Post and its auxiliary have distributed poppies at local supermarkets during the weekend prior to Memorial Day. This year, the Post will have a booth on Saturday, May 29 at the Edmonds Saturday Market. “If you can’t visit us at the market, please donate through either our website at vfw8870.org/donate or by check to: VFW Post 8870, PO Box 701, Edmonds 98020,” Denton said.

If you would like to refer a veteran who needs support or if you have any questions, call 425-0245-8545.