VFW Post 8870 offering James Traner Freedom and Memorial Scholarships

VFW Post 8870 has opened applications for the James Traner Freedom & Memorial Scholarship to graduating high school seniors.

To qualify, students must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and reside in either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school districts. Students who reside within the boundaries of the districts but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Four scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each are available. They will be awarded to seniors who will be enrolling full time at an accredited vocational, technical, college or university in fall 2025.

Students will be required to submit a transcript of their high school academic record and a resume that lists the high school activities in which they participated. In addition, applicants will be asked to write a 300- to 500-word essay in which they explain the meaning of freedom to them and how the U.S. Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom in the U.S.

Students may obtain a James Traner Scholarship application from their high school career center or it can be downloaded at www.vfw8870.org. The deadline for the submission of the application and supporting materials is April 15. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection prior to their high school’s spring awards program.

Applications should be submitted to:

VFW Post 8870

P.O. Box 701

Edmonds, WA 98020