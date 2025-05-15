VFW Post 8870 announces student scholarship winners

Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 has announced the winners of the James Traner Freedom and Memorial Scholarship for fall 2025. Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship that will be forwarded to the college or trade school of their choice.

The judging was based on four categories:

1. An essay: “What freedom means to you; and, how our Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom in our country.”

2. Grade point average.

3. Demonstrated leadership.

4. Community service.

The winners are Kasey Fleger-Holmes, Meadowdale High School; Jessica Ruby Osburn, Lynnwood High School; Megan Cisneros, Archbishop Murphy High School and Isabelle Fratto, Kamiak High School.