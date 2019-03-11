VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for high school seniors

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 is again offering its Freedom Scholarship to four deserving graduating seniors who reside within the Edmonds and Mukilteo School Districts. Students who live within the boundaries of the districts but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.

Each of the four scholarships will be in the amount of $1,500 and will be awarded to seniors who will be enrolling full time at an accredited vocational, technical, college, or university in the fall 2019 semester.

Students will be required to submit a transcript of their high school academic record and a resume that lists the high school activities in which they participated, leadership positions they have held, and any volunteer work they have performed. In addition, applicants will be asked to write a 300- to 500-word essay in which they explain the meaning of freedom to them and how our Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom in our country.

Students may obtain a Freedom Scholarship application from the career centers in their respective high schools or it can be downloaded from the VFW Post website at www.vfw8870.org. The deadline for submission is April 15, 2019. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection prior to their high school’s spring awards program.