Veterans’ remembrance ceremony scheduled in Brier Nov. 10

On the weekend of the 100th anniversary of the peace armistice to end World War I, Abbey View Memorial Park in Brier will host a veterans’ remembrance ceremony to honor all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 10, beginning at 9 a.m.

The event will begin with a flag raising, followed by the reading of veteran stories and poems. Following the ceremony, volunteers will place flags on the hundreds of veterans’ gravesites at the 82-acre cemetery.

Among the many veterans laid to rest in the Brier cemetery are some who fought in World War I.

Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the WWI peace armistice signed by British, French and German representatives on Nov. 11, 1918. The agreement stopped fighting in Europe and served as a prelude to full peace negotiations and the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in June 1919 that officially ended the “war to end all wars.”

Abbey View Memorial Park is located at 3601 Alaska Road in Brier.