Veterans Park closed Nov. 30-Dec. 2 for geotechnical work

Veterans Memorial Park in Mountlake Terrace will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 30-Friday,Dec. 2 for geotechnical work related to the Transit Connection Corridor Project.

The project will combine lighting and paving upgrades of trails throughout Veterans Memorial Park, with a secondary effort to finish the design of a pedestrian plaza at 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard.

Drilling equipment will be used to collect soil information and for safety reasons, you are asked not to enter the park during that time, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.