Veterans engaged in art therapy invited to submit works for upcoming exhibit at Shorelline Community College

Puget Sound-area veterans engaged in art therapy are encouraged to submit entries for the upcoming “Painting Away the Trauma” art exhibition presented by Washington AmeriCorps Vet Corps and Shoreline Community College on Wednesday, March 16. Free and open to the public, the event is hosted by Shoreline Community College’s Veteran & Military Student Services (VMSS) and will be held at the college’s Pagoda Union Building (PUB, Building 9000) from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature the talents of veterans displaying their paintings, sculptures and metalwork. Veterans engaged in art therapy are invited to submit entries. There is no entry fee, and artists can email vcn@shoreline.edu for registration and submittal information.

Those attending the exhibition will have an opportunity to speak directly with veterans about the relationship between art therapy, mental health care and post-traumatic healing.

“Recent combat veterans returning home from their time in active duty, including conflicts in the Middle East, have found art therapy helps them overcome their traumas,” said Morgan Davis, Shoreline CC Vet Corps Navigator. “These programs have provided pathways for many veterans to express themselves through an artistic process.”

Shoreline Community College, www.shoreline.edu, is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N., |Shoreline.