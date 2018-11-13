Veterans build electric guitars and new skills in Edmonds CC STEM workshop

1 of 5

Local veterans celebrated Veterans Day weekend by learning how to build electric guitars from scratch.

During a three-day workshop hosted by the National STEM Guitar Project at Edmonds Community College, 14 veterans built customized electric guitars to help build confidence and a new skill set. The workshop was supported by the Phoenix Patriot Foundation and funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

Phoenix Patriot Foundation Operations Manager Tony Villegas said the workshop is a form of therapy for those veterans battling PTSD.

“When they’re working on these, they’re so focused,” he said. “The best compliment we’ve received was ‘I haven’t though of anything else but this for the last three days,’”

The National STEM Guitar Project began as an effort to help high school students learn math and science by applying it to real-world projects. The project has since expanded to working with the Phoenix Patriot Foundation help local wounded veterans.

Tom Singer, a STEM Guitar instructor who traveled from Ohio, said the goal of the workshop is to help veterans build self confidence and give basic skills in woodworking.

“Each veteran transforms during the weekend,” he said. “It’s amazing how just the guitar is able then to use to help with PTSD, other ailments they don’t think about while they’re building a guitar. Their focus is on the instrument.”

Gerry Olsen, a Marine veteran who sings with the Snohomish County Music Project, said he enjoyed the workshop.

“I love it,” he said, while feeding the wires through the freshly-drilled holes in his pink and blue guitar.

Navy veteran Tim Farstead said he uses music as a form of therapy and his new guitar will help with that.

“It (music) takes me back to better times,” he said.

Chris Szarek, director of Edmonds CC’s Veteran’s Resource Center, helped recruit veterans for the workshop.

“It gives them a chance to meet other veterans, which is just so important,” he said.

The workshop offered other opportunities for veterans as well by including a class on entrepreneurship and a chance to become instructors in future workshops.

“There’s at least two we’ve identified in this group that will become instructors with our team,” Singer said.

— Story and photos by Cory Sexton